Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dun & Bradstreet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Dun & Bradstreet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.38.

NYSE:DNB opened at $16.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.62. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $22.88.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. bought 21,825,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $433,460,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

