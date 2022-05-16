Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Update

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 429,600 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 327,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 859.2 days.

DYNDF traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.50. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40.

Several research analysts have commented on DYNDF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from C$77.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

