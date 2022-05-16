E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Up 35.1% in April

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,591,400 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the April 15th total of 2,657,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,182.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ENAKF opened at $10.23 on Monday. E.On has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45.
About E.On (Get Rating)
