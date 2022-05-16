E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Up 35.1% in April

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,591,400 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the April 15th total of 2,657,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,182.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENAKF opened at $10.23 on Monday. E.On has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

