Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Short Interest Update

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the April 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 995,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 26.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ESTE opened at $13.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21 and a beta of 2.16. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Earthstone Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 159.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESTE shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Earthstone Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

In related news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $239,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,330.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,175 in the last ninety days. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

