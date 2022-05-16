East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the April 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERES. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in East Resources Acquisition by 5,760.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in East Resources Acquisition by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 78,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in East Resources Acquisition by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 217,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in East Resources Acquisition by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,498,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after buying an additional 798,300 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ERES stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.93. 254,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,956. East Resources Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $9.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.