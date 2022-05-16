ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECNCF traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $4.65. 2,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,852. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.