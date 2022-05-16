ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$7.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ECN. TD Securities raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Standpoint Research raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ECN Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.60.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of TSE ECN traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.03. 331,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 1.19. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$12.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.32.

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$87.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About ECN Capital (Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.