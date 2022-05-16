ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$7.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on ECN. TD Securities raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Standpoint Research raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ECN Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.60.
Shares of TSE ECN traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.03. 331,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 1.19. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$12.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.32.
About ECN Capital (Get Rating)
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
