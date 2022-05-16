Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $12.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.20 million and the highest is $13.72 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $12.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $61.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.12 million to $62.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $74.25 million, with estimates ranging from $72.65 million to $75.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Edap Tms had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EDAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ EDAP opened at $6.49 on Monday. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.19 million, a PE ratio of 649.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

