Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02).

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewise Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $388.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of -0.11. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.5% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 24.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.5% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,279,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

