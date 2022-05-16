eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.02-0 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.10 million-$23.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.79 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

EGAN traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.47. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,560. eGain has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $301.34 million, a P/E ratio of 313.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 1,008.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 124,612 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 56,327 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 35,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 790,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 33,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

