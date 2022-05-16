El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Up 39.3% in April

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the April 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ELPQF opened at $4.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

Get El Puerto de Liverpool alerts:

About El Puerto de Liverpool (Get Rating)

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.