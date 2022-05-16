El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Up 39.3% in April

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the April 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
ELPQF opened at $4.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $4.85.
About El Puerto de Liverpool
