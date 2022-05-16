Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.28 EPS.

NYSE ELAN opened at $22.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.43.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $83,259,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,045 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,838,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,381,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,258,000 after purchasing an additional 736,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,496,000 after acquiring an additional 650,715 shares in the last quarter.

About Elanco Animal Health (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.