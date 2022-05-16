Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.21 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELAN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.43.

ELAN stock opened at $22.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

