Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Eledon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELDN opened at $2.65 on Friday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

