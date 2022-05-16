Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

ELDN has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eledon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELDN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,608. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Equities research analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELDN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 7,235.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 839,403 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,363,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 431,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 221,945 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

