Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.15.

EFN has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$13.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.57. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$10.99 and a 12-month high of C$15.12. The firm has a market cap of C$5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 17.35.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$245.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total transaction of C$527,087.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at C$1,075,262.65.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

