Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.15.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EFN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC raised Element Fleet Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$13.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.50, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 17.35. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$10.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.12.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$245.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total value of C$527,087.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,075,262.65.

About Element Fleet Management (Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.