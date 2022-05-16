Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.02.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.47. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELOX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 300,153 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.
