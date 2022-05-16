ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) PT Set at €10.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Rating) received a €10.00 ($10.53) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.06% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($10.53) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($16.32) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of ETR ZIL2 traded up €0.16 ($0.17) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €7.63 ($8.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,628. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of €7.05 ($7.42) and a 1-year high of €18.18 ($19.14). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $483.44 million and a P/E ratio of 8.67.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

