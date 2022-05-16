EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EME. DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

EMCOR Group stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.84. The company had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,867. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.80 and a 200-day moving average of $118.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group has a 52 week low of $99.72 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EMCOR Group (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

