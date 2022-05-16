EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Upgraded to Buy at Sidoti

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $137.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $103.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.97. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $99.72 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EME. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,800,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,650,000 after purchasing an additional 51,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,495,000 after purchasing an additional 17,194 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,604,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,449,000 after purchasing an additional 68,570 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 913,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,327,000 after purchasing an additional 166,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

