EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Short Interest Update

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the April 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of EMKR opened at $3.19 on Monday. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). EMCORE had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMKR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMKR. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,980,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 979,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 340,579 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 763.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 316,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 279,814 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 57.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 607,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 222,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 86.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 430,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 199,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EMCORE (Get Rating)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.