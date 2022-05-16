Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at National Bank Financial

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EMRAF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.83.

Emera stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.83. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,159. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.96. Emera has a one year low of $44.66 and a one year high of $52.56.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

