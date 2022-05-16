Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at National Bankshares

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Emera to C$60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. CSFB lifted their target price on Emera from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$64.08.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera stock traded up C$1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$62.67. The company had a trading volume of 228,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,465. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19. Emera has a 12-month low of C$55.80 and a 12-month high of C$65.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$62.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emera will post 3.2500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.