Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 765,800 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the April 15th total of 558,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EEX opened at $3.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. Emerald has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.99.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter.

In other Emerald news, Director David Saul Levin purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $73,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerald by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 511,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 163,581 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerald by 39.5% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 137,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the third quarter valued at $62,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerald by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 81,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

