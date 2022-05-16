Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:ESBA)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of ESBA stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,438. Empire State Realty OP has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESBA. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 407.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Empire State Realty OP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

