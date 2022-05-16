Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT):

5/9/2022 – Empire State Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

5/7/2022 – Empire State Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/2/2022 – Empire State Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Empire State Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

4/29/2022 – Empire State Realty Trust was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2022 – Empire State Realty Trust is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ESRT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 44,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,322. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.73.

Get Empire State Realty Trust Inc alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 429,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,426,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after buying an additional 107,034 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 932.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 114,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 103,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,240,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,226,000 after buying an additional 154,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.