Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:ESRT traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $8.09. 122,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,322. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -66.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $13.11.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 125,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 218,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.
About Empire State Realty Trust (Get Rating)
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.
