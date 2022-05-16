Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 3,000 ($36.99) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 63.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.82) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,316 ($16.22) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($25.40) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,800 ($34.52) to GBX 3,000 ($36.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,375.20 ($29.28).

LON:EDV opened at GBX 1,833 ($22.60) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,952.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,824.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 1,505 ($18.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,176 ($26.83). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

