Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$3,000.00 target price on the stock.
EDV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2,500.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$720.82.
EDV traded up C$0.46 on Monday, reaching C$29.50. The company had a trading volume of 161,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,438. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.64. The company has a market cap of C$7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$25.61 and a 52-week high of C$35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.41.
In related news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,117,951.73.
About Endeavour Mining (Get Rating)
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
See Also
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.