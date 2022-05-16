Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$3,000.00 target price on the stock.

EDV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2,500.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$720.82.

EDV traded up C$0.46 on Monday, reaching C$29.50. The company had a trading volume of 161,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,438. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.64. The company has a market cap of C$7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of C$25.61 and a 52-week high of C$35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$878.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$899.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,117,951.73.

Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

