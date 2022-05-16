Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the April 15th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELEZY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Endesa from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Endesa from €25.00 ($26.32) to €26.00 ($27.37) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Endesa from €22.50 ($23.68) to €22.60 ($23.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endesa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

OTCMKTS:ELEZY opened at $10.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. Endesa has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $14.24.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

