Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.00 million-$525.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.56 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENDP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Endo International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endo International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.07.

ENDP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 114,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,196. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a market cap of $282.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.07. Endo International has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $7.07.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 72.22% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $652.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Endo International will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Endo International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Endo International by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 94,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Endo International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 97,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Endo International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after buying an additional 425,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Endo International by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 452,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

