Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

Enerflex stock opened at C$7.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.10. Enerflex has a one year low of C$6.25 and a one year high of C$11.12. The firm has a market cap of C$693.22 million and a P/E ratio of -36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$321.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. CIBC upped their price target on Enerflex from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.75.

Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

