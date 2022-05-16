Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Energizer from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $33.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.03. Energizer has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.16.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.38 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 56.03% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 11.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

