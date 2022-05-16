Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 64,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total transaction of C$1,061,843.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,114,479.08.

ERF stock opened at C$16.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.67. The company has a market cap of C$3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$6.12 and a 12 month high of C$18.74.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$326.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

