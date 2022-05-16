Entain’s (ENT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 2,354 ($29.02) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 72.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($25.40) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.89) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.59) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,269.14 ($27.98).

Entain stock opened at GBX 1,361 ($16.78) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 1,170.36 ($14.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,500 ($30.82). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,536.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,654.80.

In related news, insider Victoria Jarman acquired 1,700 shares of Entain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($17.75) per share, for a total transaction of £24,480 ($30,181.24).

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

