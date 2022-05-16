Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.07. Entegris posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16,147.7% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after buying an additional 11,337,429 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth about $583,864,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $191,734,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,085,000 after buying an additional 1,179,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 25,735.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 813,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,707,000 after buying an additional 810,146 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $109.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Entegris has a 12 month low of $99.82 and a 12 month high of $158.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

