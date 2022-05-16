Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Given a $142.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) has been given a $142.00 price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ETR. Warburg Research set a $177.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on Entergy in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.27.

NYSE ETR traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $117.93. 26,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,697. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.93. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Entergy has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $126.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $150,903.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total value of $149,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,575 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,762 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

