Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Given a $177.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) received a $177.00 price objective from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.27.

Shares of ETR traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.93. 26,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Entergy has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.93.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $79,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $30,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,575 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,762. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

