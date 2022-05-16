Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Given a $42.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) has been given a $42.00 target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 64.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 target price on Entergy in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.27.

Shares of ETR stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.93. 26,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.93.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $79,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,575 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,762. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,770,000 after buying an additional 1,533,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after buying an additional 1,758,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Entergy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,409 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

