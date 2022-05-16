Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Short Interest Down 20.9% in April

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,540,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the April 15th total of 23,450,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.93.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.