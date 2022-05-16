Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise boasts an extensive network of pipelines that spreads more than 50,000 miles and connects to every major U.S. shale play. Almost 80% of its pipeline contracts with shippers have been extended for 15-20 years, which will help generate steady cash flow. It is well-positioned to generate additional cash flow from under-construction growth capital projects worth $4.6 billion. Also, it is strongly committed to returning cash to shareholders. Enterprise reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings due to higher contributions from the NGL Pipelines & Services business. However, significant exposure to debt capital can affect its financial flexibility. Also, the partnership has been bearing the brunt of increasing costs over the past few quarters, adversely affecting the income. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EPD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 19,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,088,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $27.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

