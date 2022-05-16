EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Citigroup upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna raised EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to a positive rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $419.00.

EPAM traded down $7.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $312.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,746. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.72 and its 200-day moving average is $457.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.78.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.62. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

