EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $412.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 612 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised EQT AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of EQT AB (publ) from SEK 380 to SEK 400 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EQBBF opened at $24.03 on Monday. EQT AB has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $60.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

