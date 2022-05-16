Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the April 15th total of 6,380,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SEB Equities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,403,000 after buying an additional 2,000,447 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth about $55,819,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,539,000 after buying an additional 1,218,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3,474.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after buying an additional 669,540 shares during the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQNR opened at $33.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.01. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

