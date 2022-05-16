Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Minerva Surgical, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:UTRS)

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Minerva Surgical in a report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Minerva Surgical’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Minerva Surgical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Minerva Surgical stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. Minerva Surgical has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTRS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

