Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Six Flags Entertainment Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SIX. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $29.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.22. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $47.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $40.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $81,453,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $63,657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,283,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,657,000 after purchasing an additional 981,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

