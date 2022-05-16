Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for ClearPoint Neuro in a report issued on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.74). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Shares of CLPT opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 11.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $202.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.26. ClearPoint Neuro has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $22.80.

ClearPoint Neuro ( NASDAQ:CLPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 91.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 25.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite.

