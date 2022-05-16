Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CTS. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.06.

CTS stock opened at C$6.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$5.88 and a twelve month high of C$13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.13.

About Converge Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.