Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 83.63% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:CHMI opened at $6.83 on Monday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 234.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.